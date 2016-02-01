Death investigation underway in Winchester

Police in the Winchester said they are investigating a body that was discovered on Sunday.

In a news released issued on Monday, they said they responded to Moore Avenue, in the Winsted part of town. where they found an adult's body.

The woman was identified as 58-year-old Patricia Nikstad.

No other details were released.

Troopers only called it an "active investigation."

State police's Western District Major Crime squad was called to assume the investigation around 8 p.m. on Sunday, according Winchester police.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also responded to the scene and is in the process of conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

