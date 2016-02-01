Eat more Kale, it's good for you

Kale is one of the healthiest green veggies around today and you can prepare it different ways. Carole Peck from Good News Café in Woodbury makes Kale and Shiitake Fried Rice. The recipe is below and for additional information about Good News Café go to www.good-news-cafe.com.

Kale & Shiitake Fried Rice

¼ cup vegetable oil

½ inch piece of ginger, peeled & julienne

6 scallions thinly sliced

kosher salt

¾ lb shiitake mushrooms stems discarded, caps slices

6 cups of coarsely chopped curly kale leaves (1/2 of a bunch)

2 garlic cloves minces

1 cup diced roasted winter squash

4 cups cooked short grain white rice

3 large eggs lightly beaten

1 ½ tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 tbsp oyster sauce

In a Wok or very large skillet, heat 3 tablespoons of the oil. Add the ginger scallions & a pinch of salt. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring constantly until the ginger and scallions are tender about 2 minutes. Add the sliced shiitake and a generous pinch of salt and cook, stirring frequently until tender about 5 minutes. Add the kale season with salt and stir fry until wilted 2 to 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute more. Add the cooked rice and stir fry until heated through, about 3 minutes.

Make a well in the rice and add the remaining 1 tbsp of oil. When the oil is shimmering add the eggs. Cook without stirring until the eggs begin to set at the edge. Using a spatula, scramble the eggs until just set. Stir the eggs into the rice along with the vinegar and oyster sauce and season the salt. Serve immediately.

