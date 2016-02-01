All you need to know about reverse mortgages - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Better Mortgages

All you need to know about reverse mortgages

Posted: Updated:

Nearly 70 percent of Connecticut adults own a home.  John Luddy of Norcom Mortgage talks about reverse mortgages and how they might benefit you.  For more information on reverse mortgages visit Mr. Luddy at johnluddy.norcommortgage.com.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.