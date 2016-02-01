PD: 2 arrested for stabbing, assault at New Haven cafe

Kadhim Alsubaih and Ahmed Roomi were arrested in connection with robbery and stabbing at a cafe in New Haven. (New Haven Police Department)

Two men were arrested after police said they stabbed and assaulted two others inside a café in New Haven early Monday morning.

Officers were called to a report of two men being attacked at the Libra’s Café, which is located at 56 Main St., around 1:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers were able to stop a 1994 Toyota Corolla with 23-year-old Kadhim Alsubaih and 22-year-old Ahmed Roomi, both of New Haven.

During their investigation, police learned inside the Libra’s Café, there was a fight between some of the customers and when a man tried breaking it up, he was stabbed by Alsubaih.

“He [the victim] said he tried breaking it up, when Alsubaih came at him swinging. He said he raised his arm to block what he believed would be a punch,” New Haven Police Officer David B. Hartman, who is the media liaison & public information officer for the department, said in a statement on Monday. “He said whatever was in Alsubaih’s fist, cut him. Then he saw the knife.”

The victim had “severe cut to his right thumb,” Hartman said. His injury was severe but not life threatening,” Hartmann added.

Another victim told police that they were “grabbed by the throat and punched by Roomi.” That victim also suffered a cut to his arm, but was unaware of how it happened.

Police said the victim also suffered a “minor laceration to his left bicep.”

That victim also told police his cell phone was stolen by Roomi.

Police were able to locate the victim’s cell phone and a blood-covered knife in the suspects’ vehicle.

“When officers spoke with Alsubaih and Roomi, they claimed to have been the victims – that they were attacked by the wounded men. This didn’t explain away the bloody knife, stolen cell phone and that they appeared uninjured,” Hartman said.

Alsubaih and Roomi were both charged with second-degree breach of peace. Roomi was also charged with sixth-degree larceny while Alsubaih was charged with second-degree assault.

