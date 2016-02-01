3 injured in crash near CT College in New London

Three people were injured in crash at CT College. (@Local1522)

Three people were injured after a motor vehicle crash in front of Connecticut College in New London on Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported on Route 32 around 12:30 p.m.

The three people were rushed to a nearby hospital, however their conditions were not released to the public.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

