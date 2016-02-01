Norwich Animal Control seeks funds for abused German Shepherd

Animal control employees in Norwich said they're seeking help in caring for an abused dog.

They said Amazing Grace was recently dumped in the Norwichtown section of the city.

She's about 10 years old and in need of medical attention before she can be moved in with a family.

Funds are needed for surgery to remove a large cyst that ruptured on her back. She also has two others that are very large. The cost for the procedure was said to be up to $1,500.

“She had a cyst that exploded. She was found roaming in Norwich, severely underweight and she has more cysts that need to be surgically removed,” said Anne Marie, who is a volunteer at the shelter.

Animal control employees said they're looking for donations and that no amount is too small.

They said donations can be made out to "The Sunny Fund" and mailed to:

Norwich Police Department

c/o Michele Lombardi

70 Thames St

Norwich, CT

Employees said to write "Amazing Grace" on the memo line.

For more information, contact Michele Lombardi, animal control officer, at 860-887-5747, or head to the Norwich Animal Control Facebook page here.

The Sunny Fund was established in 2007 to help a dog named Sunny with a heart condition. She was found in a vacant house during an ice storm and received a donation for a pacemaker that helped her live another three years.

Now her legacy continues with the hope that it can help other animals, like Grace, enjoy a well-deserved life.

Officials said the money will cover the surgery and biopsies, tests, vaccines and bloodwork.

Once the surgery is completed, there is no doubt Grace will find a terrific new home.

“We have so many people who are in love with her, so placing her isn't going to be an issue,” Anne Marie said.

If the fundraising drive brings in more than enough money to cover the cost of the surgery, it will remain in the Sunny Fund to help the next animal that is in a similar situation.

