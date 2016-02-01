Major cache of guns and drugs seized in Bridgeport

Police in Bridgeport said they seized a "major cache" of guns and drugs from a home.

They said they arrested Jack E. Kelhoffer, 30, following the execution of a warrant at 30 Aldine Ave over the weekend.

Investigators said they discovered 85 marijuana plants, more than 500 grams of harvested marijuana, 23 bottles of anabolic steroids, 250 tablets of human growth hormone and 34 tablets of Xanax.

Police said when the arrived, Kelhoffer refused to answer the door.

When they breached the door, they found him standing between a living room area and a kitchen area. A loaded Glock semi-automatic handgun was on the table behind him, according to police.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Upon investigating further, police said they found a couple of safes in the basement that held 21 assorted handguns and rifles. There were also thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Investigators said Kelhoffer refused to provide the combinations to the safes. Firefighters from the Bridgeport Fire Department forced them open with hydraulic sheers.

Kelhoffer was charged with cultivation of marijuana, possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, failure to keep narcotics in an original container and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

