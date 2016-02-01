Supermodel Stephanie Seymour faces more charges

Supermodel Stephanie Seymour was arrested again on Monday. (CT State Police)

A well-known supermodel is facing more charges after a crash in Connecticut earlier this year.

Stephanie M. Seymour, who is also a celebrity and actress, was charged with evading responsibility and failure to drive in the proper lane on Monday.

Her arrest comes after police said Seymour crashed her black Land Rover into a utility pole on Jan. 15. Upon arrival, officers said there were numerous pieces of Land Rover parts and debris from that pole on the road.

The smell of alcohol was found on her breath, according to police. Seymour was reportedly asked several times for her license, registration and insurance card before she handed it over.

Police said they also tried to perform a field sobriety test, but Seymour allegedly refused.

There were no reported injuries in that crash.

Seymour, 47, was initially charged with unsafe backing, and driving under the influence.

Seymour turned herself into the Greenwich Police Department on Monday morning. She was released on a $500 bond.

Seymour is expected to be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on Feb. 7.

