PD: Danielson man allegedly sexually assaulted female for years

A Danielson man was arrested on Monday morning following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

Police said 31-year-old Robert Barnhart had allegedly been sexually assaulting a minor female over the course of several years.

The investigation began in November of 2015.

Barnhart was charged with first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

