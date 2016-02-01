Meriden residents to weigh in on banning smoking in city parks - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Meriden residents to weigh in on banning smoking in city parks

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -

City leaders are asking residents to weigh in about a potential ban on smoking in parks in Meriden.

As part of the proposal, park visitors wouldn't be allowed to smoke cigarettes or other tobacco products in city-maintained parks or playgrounds.

Residents are being asked to fill out a survey.    

To fill out the survey, click here.

