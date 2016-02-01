Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old man from New Fairfield

Connecticut State Police are searching for a missing 81-year-old man from New Fairfield.

A Silver Alert was issued for Ernest Martucci, who went missing on Monday.

Martucci is being described as 5’6” and weighs 170 pounds with brown eyes. He is bald and has eyeglasses. Police said he was last seen wearing a beige jacket, tan pants and a black baseball hat.

Police said Martucci could be driving a tan 2001 Buick CLM with Arizona license plate 325gjh.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should call state police at 203-312-5701.

