Man's body found behind package store in Hartford

A body was located in Hartford on Monday afternoon, police said. (WFSB)

A man's body was found behind a package store in Hartford on Monday afternoon, police said.

The body was discovered on Barbour Street around 3:30 p.m.

"It's an abandoned building. And typically you see signs of drug use. And certainly that’s the case of what we have back there but there's no immediate indication of an overdose at this point," said Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley.

On Monday night, police said the man has tentatively been identified as a 33-year-old male from Windsor.

Detectives found no sign of trauma.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine how the man died.

