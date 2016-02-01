Newtown school covers Sandy Hook mural that upset students

A mural inside Newtown High School that paid tribute to victims of the Sandy Hook shooting rampage has been covered by plasterboard to protect the emotional well-being of students.

Newtown Superintendent Joseph Erardi Jr. wrote in a letter to families that the mural was creating difficulties for some students as the district recovers from the December 2012 shooting that killed 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The mural was created in 2013 as a form of art therapy by Lindsay Fuori, who was then a senior at the high school.

Now a student at Boston University, Fuori says it is a difficult situation, but she disagrees with the administration's decision. She says many students feel like they are being told to forget the tragedy.

