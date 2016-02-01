Police activity in the Bronx delays Metro-North service - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Police activity in the Bronx delays Metro-North service

Metro North said service on the New Haven line is temporarily delayed in both directions.

The service is delayed because of police activity in the area of Botanical Gardens in the Bronx.

As of about 6:30 p.m., delays were reportedly up to 60 minutes.

Metro-North said trains will not make station stops in Bronx.

Commuters should listen for service updates at their stations.

