Trial nears for man accused of tossing baby from bridge

A 22-year-old Connecticut man accused of throwing his infant son to his death off a bridge in Middletown is moving closer to trial.

Tony Moreno is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Superior Court in Middletown.

Attorney Norm Pattis recently took the case from public defender James McKay.

Pattis has handled a number of high-profile cases in Connecticut. He's expected to meet with prosecutors and a judge to discuss a possible trial date.

Moreno was charged with murder and murder with special circumstances after police say he threw 7-month-old Aaden Moreno off the Arrigoni Bridge into the Connecticut River on July 5. Moreno jumped off the bridge shortly after.

Police say Moreno had been involved in a dispute with the baby's mother, who had obtained a temporary restraining order against him.

