PD: Two in New London accused of selling heroin

New London police have arrested two people accused of being in possession of drugs, including heroin.

On Monday afternoon, police arrested 29-year-old Stephiane Fialco and 26-year-old Brian Rodriguez at a Shaw Street apartment.

For one month, police had been investigating the alleged sale of heroin by Fialco and Rodriguez.

Inside the apartment, police found heroin, 61 prescription Oxycodone pills, marijuana, $1,024 and drug paraphernalia relating to the sale of drugs.

Rodriguez was charged with possession of narcotics, sale of narcotics, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fialco was charged with possession of narcotics, sale of narcotics and possession of marijuana.

