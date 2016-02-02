Connecticut's furry forecasters predict early spring

Do you agree with Connecticut's Chuckles and Punxsutawney Phil? Will we have the early spring as predicted or is winter still coming? Vote in our poll!

Early spring or six more weeks of winter?

Beardsley Bart of the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport also predicted an early spring. (Beardsley Zoo photo)

Tuesday was a day not only for groundhogs, but prairie dogs as well.

Chuckles, Connecticut's official groundhog, did not see her shadow, according to her keepers.

That means the state will have an early spring after what's been a very mild winter.

Connecticut Chuckles VIII, who lives at the Lutz Children's Museum in Manchester, came out around 6:45 a.m. in front of a group of excited children.

She is about 4 years old, according to museum officials.

The Lutz museum's event began at 6 a.m. and lasted until 8 a.m.

Not to be outdone, the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport had it's own forecaster.

Beardsley Bart the prairie dog also did not see his shadow and further confirmed that spring was right around the corner.

"Beardsley Bart is a very early riser and when he came out this morning, he confirmed that he did not see his shadow," said Gregg Dancho, the Beardsley Zoo's director. "He's happy to report spring is just around the corner and he looks forward to all his friends coming to visit him soon."

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, agreed with the others. He also failed to see his shadow, which backed up Chuckles' and Bart's predictions.

According to a German legend, if the rodent sees its shadow on Groundhog Day, winter will last another six weeks. If it doesn't, as was the case on Tuesday, it will be an early spring.

Phil's predictions date back to 1887.

