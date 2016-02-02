Former Connecticut man pleads guilty solar panel scheme

A former Connecticut resident has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining more than $9 million from a federal economic stimulus program meant to boost alternate energy sources.

Craig Bradway, formerly of Glastonbury, and who currently lives in Holmes Beach, Florida, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Connecticut to one count of wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Bradway submitted more than 300 fraudulent applications for work that was never performed or was exaggerated to increase costs to the Specified Energy Property Program. The program was part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act and was meant to cover a portion of the cost of installing solar panels.

Prosecutors say Bradway also fabricated documents.

Bradway faces up to 20 in prison at sentencing on April 25.

