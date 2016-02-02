Connecticut locations among the worst for football fans, study says

With football's biggest game less than a week away, a personal finance website ranked the nation's best and worst cities for football fans.

WalletHub's survey compared the country's 245 largest cities among 18 key metrics, including number of college and NFL teams and average ticket prices.

East Hartford, home of Rentschler Field and the University of Connecticut's football team, was 243rd.

Which surprised some, since the UConn football games usually draw big crowds.

"The school spirit is just like, 'Husky pride!' Everyone is always in a good mood. It's just like really loud and fun," said UConn sophomore Molly Gaffney.

While there are other students who aren't as excited.

"I've been to one my whole entire year, this was before Bob Diaco was head coach," said Kevin Korza.

"The football team isn't the most exciting team to watch," said UConn freshman Richmond Apore.

The only other Connecticut city ranked worse was New Britain at 244. New Britain is home to Central Connecticut State University, which also has a NCAA Division I football program, albeit a subdivision.

UConn's team has improved, doubling their wins this past season from the season before.

"The football program is up and coming and this year was a better year than last year. Our freshman year, we didn't see many wins...at all, but this was better," said UConn sophomore Elizabeth Williams.

Some players, like UConn's Bryon Jones and CCSU's Dwight Freeney, were drafted by the NFL, and some students don't think the survey is very accurate.

Fairfield, home of the Fairfield University stags and the Sacred Heart University Pioneers, was 225.

Capping off the list as the worst city was Kingston, RI.

New Haven, which plays host to Yale University, did crack the top 100 and came in at 89.

As one might expect, the big cities of Green Bay, Clemson, SC and Pittsburgh rounded out the top 3.

New York was 8.

Boston failed to crack the top 10, but came in 13.

To read WalletHub's complete breakdown of the rankings, head to its website here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.