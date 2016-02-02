Two victims of BB gun violence reported in Bristol

The second victim of BB gun violence was struck in the area of 200 Blakeslee St. (WFSB)

Bristol police are now saying two people are victims of BB gun violence.

Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, police said a 58-year-old man was shot in the face and neck while on Blakeslee Street.

Police said the man heard the "pops" and then felt the burn of the mini BBs sting his face. The alleged shooter came closer, firing more shots, before running away.

"It's awful, that's terrible," said Gloria Nelligan of Bristol.

Brad Blais said before coming home after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, he and his girlfriend decided to make a stop. It was one that may have shielded them from the violence that played out in front of their complex.

"It's almost traumatizing that we could've almost been hit ourselves," Blais said. "If we were a couple minutes before or we didn't stop, we easily could've been a target."

The victim told police that the gunman is a Hispanic man who was between 20 and 30 years old, and is about 5 feet 7 inches with a stocky build.

Police searched the area but the suspect was not located.

Young parents are also concerned, mainly because the incidents appear to be random.

"I'm speechless, I have three kids and I need to worry about them coming outside or something happening to them," said Amber Catrone.

On Saturday, a 66-year-old man outside the Disabled American Veterans Hall was also struck by a BB gun. Police said the locations are close in proximity and the suspect’s description is similar.

The suspect was described as wearing a gray baseball-style shirt with blue colored sleeves and a blue baseball hat or bandana.

On Jan. 31, the suspect was wearing dark-colored clothing, a hat, and may have had tattoos on his right arm.

The attacks appear to be random.

Anyone with information should contact Bristol police at 860-584-3000.

