Victim of roof collapse was working without permit, contractor's license

The fire department in Tolland responded to the scene of a roof collapse on Tuesday morning.

Emergency officials said it happened on Crystal Lake Road.

A 49-year-old man was trapped but responsive. He was rescued and transported to the hospital. The victim was being evaluated in the trauma center and is in stable condition, according to officials.

Officials said the property is vacant and in a state of disrepair.

Tolland officials said the victim was contracted by the property owner to dismantle the garage. He was reportedly working without a valid building permit and without a contractor's license.

The collapsed portion of the structure was demolished.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, state police and Tolland building officials are investigating.

As of about noon, the scene had cleared.

