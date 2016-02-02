The comfort of sheep

Thanks to sheep, we have warm and cozy blankets and scarves. The Connecticut Blanket Project turns local sheep wool into beautiful blankets and scarves. It all takes place at the UConn Barn in Storrs. Prices start at about 25.00 for a scarf and up to 200.00 for the king size. To buy a blanket or scarf, go to www.ctsheep.com/ct_blanket.

Copyright 2015 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.