Model Stephanie Seymour applies for accelerated rehab

Supermodel Stephanie Seymour appeared in court on Tuesday after being arrested on a drunken driving charge following an accident in Greenwich.

Seymour was arraigned in Stamford Superior Court for her first hearing in the case.

Police say the 47-year-old Seymour backed her SUV into another car on an exit ramp off Interstate 95 on the evening of Jan. 15. No one was injured.

A state police report says Seymour was unsteady on her feet, her eyes were bloodshot and her breath smelled of alcohol. Police say she refused to perform field sobriety tests.

Messages seeking comment were left at Seymour's Greenwich home and IMG Models, which represents her. A court clerk said no attorney for Seymour was listed in her file.

Following her court appearance, Seymour is reportedly applying for accelerated rehabilitation and alcohol education programs, as a first time offender.

"Its generally reserved for first time offenders where there are no extraordinary circumstances. It's been our position that this is an ordinary first offender drunk driving case," said Attorney Philip Russell.

In addition to her DUI, on Monday, Greenwich police charged Seymour with evading and failure to stay in the proper lane. That's because before the January incident on I-95, police said Seymour crashed her SUV into a utility pole that very same day.

Officers said they found pieces of the SUV and debris from the pole in the road.

"Some people who drink have a problem, some people who drink and drive don't realize what they've done," Russell said. "She's just like everybody else who's a first time offender and hopefully she'll be treated that way."

Seymour is due back in court on April 4.

