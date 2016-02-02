Connecticut puppies headed to Puppy Bowl

There may not be any local teams playing in Sunday's big game, but the Connecticut Humane Society has some players in Puppy Bowl XII.

The CHS announced the inclusion of its puppies on its website and credited a successful promotion from last year.

Since the announcement, the puppies have been making the rounds on television with appearances on a number of major networks.

According to the CHS website, 12 local puppies will take part in the Puppy Bowl.

Afterward, they'll all be up for adoption at the CHS's Newington, Waterford and Westport locations.

The humane society said the puppies should be available a couple of weeks after the event. They're currently in New York City.

For more information, check out the Connecticut Humane Society's website here.

You can see the puppies on Animal Planet before the game. It starts at 3 p.m.

