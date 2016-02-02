Police investigate burglary at Southington restaurant

Southington police are investigating a burglary that reportedly happened at Spartans II Restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Police said an alarm went off at about 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the restaurant, which is located on Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike.

A door at the restaurant had been forced open, police said.

Officers also found three cash registers in the restaurant having been pried open.

Owner Jimmy Perzhilla spent all morning repairing the damage done to his cash registers, all while thoughts of his place being burglarized kept flashing through his mind. He said about $700 was stolen and the insurance company will handle the repair costs.

"It's definitely a violation of your personal life, and it happened against the people we serve in our community," Perzhilla said.

Police are using video surveillance to investigate the incident.

The surveillance cameras show two men in hoodies and masks entering and making a B-line for the registers. They are seen using crowbars to open the cash drawers.

"I hope they don't run into anybody and hurt them. I hope they get caught as fast as they can and I hope people can help out if they know anything about it," Perzhilla said.

The restaurant has a large and loyal customer base, full of people wondering who would do something like this.

"Things must be tough for people to take such a chance breaking into a place," said Kathy Norman, of Meriden.

Perzhilla said the restaurant was burglarized 10 years ago, but said he had no intention of getting out of the business then, and doesn't now.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-378-1645.

