Weapons, ammunition, drugs seized from Hartford home

Jahmar Maddox. (Hartford police photo) Jahmar Maddox. (Hartford police photo)
The items seized from Maddox's home. (Hartford police photo) The items seized from Maddox's home. (Hartford police photo)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Police in Hartford said they executed a search and seizure warrant at a home on Monday that led to the arrest of a convicted felon.

They said they arrested Jahmar Maddox, 34, after an investigation led them to the home on Greenfield Street.

Investigators confiscated two illegal firearms, ammunition, marijuana and a large amount of crack cocaine. They also seized $1,431 in cash as suspected drug proceeds.

One of the firearms was reported stolen from Massachusetts. The second had a partially obliterated serial number.

Maddox is a convicted felon and was the victim of an armed robbery on Enfield Street earlier in the morning, according to police.

Overall, police said they took a Glock 23 semi-automatic handgun, a Ruger GP100 .357 caliber revolver, 122 grams of crack cocaine, 7 grams of marijuana, 540 live ammunition rounds and packaging materials.

Maddox was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, obliterated serial number, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell narcotics, possession with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school zone and possession of a controlled substance.

