Weapons, ammunition, drugs seized from Hartford home

Police in Hartford said they executed a search and seizure warrant at a home on Monday that led to the arrest of a convicted felon.

They said they arrested Jahmar Maddox, 34, after an investigation led them to the home on Greenfield Street.

Investigators confiscated two illegal firearms, ammunition, marijuana and a large amount of crack cocaine. They also seized $1,431 in cash as suspected drug proceeds.

One of the firearms was reported stolen from Massachusetts. The second had a partially obliterated serial number.

Maddox is a convicted felon and was the victim of an armed robbery on Enfield Street earlier in the morning, according to police.

Overall, police said they took a Glock 23 semi-automatic handgun, a Ruger GP100 .357 caliber revolver, 122 grams of crack cocaine, 7 grams of marijuana, 540 live ammunition rounds and packaging materials.

Maddox was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, obliterated serial number, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell narcotics, possession with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school zone and possession of a controlled substance.

