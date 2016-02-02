PD: 2 teens accused of stealing money from unlocked cars

Two teenagers are facing charges after police said they allegedly stole money out of vehicles in a condo complex.

Branford police were alerted by a resident of the Thimble Island Condominiums, who told police she saw two people going into parked cars in the condo parking lot.

Officers responded, and found a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, who are both from New Haven, in the complex.

Police said the teens had allegedly gone into a number of unlocked cars, rummaging through personal belongings and taking money.

Both teens are being referred to juvenile court for third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny.

Branford Police Chief Kevin Halloran said this incident serves as a reminder to the public to say something if you see something suspicious.

“Please remember to lock your vehicle when unattended to reduce the opportunity of becoming a victim by potential thieves,” he said.

