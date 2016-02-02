Griswold bridge closes for safety reasons

Officials in the town of Griswold said they were forced to close a bridge due to safety concerns.

First Selectman Kevin Skulczyck said the Sheldon Road Bridge closed on Tuesday.

He said it will remain that way until further notice.

The bridge is closed to both drivers and pedestrians.

The water flowing from the pond weakened the bridge abutments.

Skulczyck said people can access Cross Road from Route 138. Sheldon Circle can be access from Route 165.

