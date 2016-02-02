No injuries reported in North Branford house fire (WFSB)

Crews responded to a house fire in North Branford on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home on Sea Hill Road.

Fire officials said nobody was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Damage was found mostly in the garage area of the home.

As of about 2:30 p.m., the scene has been cleared.

