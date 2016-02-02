PD: 2 allegedly used stolen credit cards to make purchases at Nike outlet

Clinton police are trying to identify two people wanted for alleged identity theft. (Clinton Police)

Clinton police are trying to identify two people wanted for alleged identity theft.

Police said the two reportedly used stolen credit cards to purchase $300 worth of gift cards at the Nike Outlet Store at Clinton Crossing.

Surveillance video shows the two walking into the store together and purchasing items with multiple cards, and then leaving together.

Anyone with information should call police at 860-669-0451.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.