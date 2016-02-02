Person dies after being struck by tractor trailer on I-95

One person is dead after being struck by a truck on I-95 in Darien on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said at about 12:47 p.m., a tractor trailer struck a pedestrian.

The person's identity has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported.

