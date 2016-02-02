Meriden police arrest man who fled from crash

A car, allegedly driven by Martin, hit the police cruiser and then hit a green BMW, which caught fire. (WFSB)

A man, who ran from police after a crash in downtown Meriden, was arrested on Tuesday evening.

The man was identified as Mark Martin and was in police custody around 6:45 p.m.

Looking for Mark Martin who is currently in the downtown area. He just ran from police. pic.twitter.com/QbADDLsGuq — Meriden Police (@MeridenPolice) February 2, 2016

Police said Martin was driving a red Hyundai Elantra with the wrong marker plate on it on West Main Street on Tuesday afternoon. The license plate did not match the car, so the officer signaled to him to pull over to the side of road.

When the officer exited his vehicle to talk to Martin, police said he “attempted to drive around our cruiser and he crashed into the back end of the cruiser causing minor damage.”

Martin drove off and fled in a westbound direction on West Main Street. When officer attempted to follow him, his cruiser did not start.

However, the officer was able to radio the vehicle description to fellow officers. The suspect’s vehicle was spotted traveling in a northbound direction on Grove Street.

Police said Martin hit a green BMW, which caught fire, in the area of Grove and Foster streets. The flames from the fire spread to two neighboring vehicles, police added.

Officers were able to remove the female driver from the BMW. Police also took a woman out of the passenger side of the Elantra.

Police said neither of the women had “serious injuries,” but they were sent to a local hospital for evaluation.

Police said Martin fled from the scene on foot. Officers searched the area, but they were unable to locate him. It's unclear why Martin allegedly took off.

"It wasn't right him to run," eyewitness Geishley Gonzalez said. "He should have stayed there and not taken off cause he left two women injured really bad."

Around 6:45 p.m. police tweeted the suspect was located and arrested.

Mark Martin has been captured. — Meriden Police (@MeridenPolice) February 2, 2016

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6256.

