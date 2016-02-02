Ridership on New Haven commuter line reaches all-time record

Ridership on the New Haven commuter rail line has reached an all-time record. (WFSB)

Ridership on the New Haven commuter rail line has reached an all-time record.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's office on Tuesday said data show there were 40.3 million passenger trips in 2015. That's up 2 percent from 2014 when ridership was 39.6 million.

Malloy's office says the 2015 figure marks a milestone for the rail line and shows a need for Connecticut to continue investing in the rail line's infrastructure.

The line runs from New Haven to Grand Central Station in New York City and is considered the busiest commuter rail line in the U.S.

The line is owned by the state of Connecticut and operated by Metro-North Railroad under a contract with the state's Department of Transportation.

