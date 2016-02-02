Dozens of horses, other animals seized from East Hampton breeder (The Department of Agriculture)

The Department of Agriculture seized 32 horses and many other animals from an East Hampton breeder following an animal cruelty investigation.

Officials said “the horses, along with two dogs, several rabbits and more than 80 chickens,” were removed from the Fairy Tail Equine facility.

The investigation determined that the animals were malnourished and not receiving proper veterinary care, and were kept in unhealthy conditions, officials said.

The investigation began in September when East Hampton’s animal control officer received a complaint from someone who leased four horses to the breeder.

The complaint said the animals were emaciated when she picked them up a few days earlier.

Officials said the horses were then hospitalized after being diagnosed with malnutrition and parasites.

The facility is owned by Thomas and Melanie Olajos, who breed Friesian, Andalusian, and Gypsy Vanner horses.

On Sept. 10, animal control officers found that there was no hay or grain for the horses to eat.

“The initial assessment found that nearly half of the horses on the property were underweight and exhibiting signs of malnutrition including muscle wasting, protruding hip bones and visible ribs and spines,” officials said in a press release.

Olajos was told to have hay and clean water available for horses at all times, and to obtain veterinary care for numerous horses that had untrimmed or cracked hooves.

Several horses also had anemia related to malnutrition.

The Department of Agriculture animal control officers have made regular visits to the property, and have observed that some gained weight while others had not.

"Olajos, however, admitted that he did not follow through on most of the recommendations made by the officers and the veterinarian, including supplying copies of receipts for the purchase of hay and grain," officials said.

On Dec. 4, state animal control officers went back to the farm and found the horses with no hay available to eat, and two in a barn with no food or water.

On Tuesday, each of the 32 horses were evaluated by a veterinarian who said all were to be removed from the property.

Dogs, chickens and rabbits were taken to animal shelters in nearby towns.

