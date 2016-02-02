Storm to bring heavy rains and gusty winds

A massive storm is coming to Connecticut on Wednesday and it is expected to bring heavy rains and strong wind gusts to state.

In preparation for the storm, Eyewitness News has declared Tuesday an Early Warning Weather Day. It’s a way to alert Connecticut residents and help them stay ahead of the severe weather.

Bruce DePrest said he is tracking a “fairly large storm” that will go through the Great Lakes Region and likely hit the state on late Wednesday morning.

“We may get through the morning commute with just a few showers. However, we’ll likely get a good soaking during the afternoon and evening,” DePrest said.

DePrest said those heavy showers will be embedded with rain and there is a possibility of a few rumbles of thunder, most likely during Wednesday afternoon and evening.

“The rain will come to an end by late Wednesday night as the cold front drifts away to the east of Connecticut,” DePrest said.

The rainfall totals will range between 0.5” to 1.5”.

Besides heavy rains, the winds could gust between 30-40 mph during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

To learn more in the technical discussion, click here.

For weather alerts and updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "weather" to 38324 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.