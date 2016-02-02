Teenage girl injured while skiing at Ski Sundown in New Hartford

A skiing accident was reported at Ski Sundown on Tuesday night. (WFSB)

A teenage girl was involved in a skiing accident Ski Sundown in New Hartford on Tuesday evening.

The unidentified teen fell while skiing at 126 Ratlum Rd. around 6 p.m. Authorities said she was with a local prep school and was wearing a helmet at the time of accident.

She suffered a possible concussion, but authorities said she never lost consciousness. She was taken away by ambulance because it was a head injury.

LIFE STAR medical helicopter was called to the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

