Body found in New Haven home

A person's body has been located in a New Haven home on Tuesday night and police said the body appears to have been their for some time.

Police did not release the gender of the person found in a home on Eastern Street. However, police said the unidentified person has been dead for an extended period of time, possibly months.

Police said there is no criminal aspect in the incident.

The incident is under investigation.

