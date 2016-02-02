Spartans II in Southington burglarized overnight

Police are searching for the suspects in the burglary at Spartans II in Southington. (WFSB)

A popular restaurant in Southington was broken into early Tuesday morning.

As police search for the thieves, Spartans II Restaurant is now working to clean up the mess.

The alarm at Spartans II went off around 4:40 a.m. This Restaurant has been a part of the community for more than 30 years.

Owner Jimmy Perzhilla said he was robbed of cash and a certain comfort that people had grown to appreciate.

Perzhilla spent all morning repairing the damage done to his cash registers. All while his thoughts of his place being burglarized kept flashing through his mind.

“It’s definitely a violation of your personal life,” Perzhilla said. “And it happened against the people we serve in our community. And that's not good all the time.”

The suspects began trying to get in through the back door of the kitchen. They were stopped by two dead bolts. So they went to backdoor of the actual restaurant where there were no dead bolts.

The restaurant's surveillance cameras catch two men in hooded sweatshirts and masks entering the restaurant and then, making a bee line for the registers. Police said they used crow bars to open the cash drawers. Police said they seemed have a specific plan.

Their job was done and they were out in roughly two minutes. They may have been efficient. But Perzhilla said he hopes they don't try it again and he believes there will be swift justice.

“I hope they don't run into anybody and hurt them,” Perzhilla said. “I hope they get caught as fast as they can and I hope people can help out if they nothing anything about it.”

Perzhilla said he is out $700 and the repair costs, which include dead bolts for all doors will be handled by insurance.

But Perzhilla said the comfort of the day-to-day operation has been left confused and wondering who did this to him.

“Things must be tough for people to take such a chance breaking in to a place,” Kathy Norman, of Meriden, said.

“This is kinda like my spot. To get it robbed is kind of an affront,” Rich Landgren, of Southington, said.

Perzhilla said it's been ten years since the last time the restaurant was burglarized and he had no intention of getting out of the business then and he doesn't now.

