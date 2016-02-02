Approval for third CT casino for Schaghticoke Tribe 'was filed in error'

A Native American tribe applied to get involved in the casino business in Connecticut and appeared to have its request granted by state officials. However, it was determined that approval was granted in error.

A release from the Schaghticoke Tribe in the Litchfield Hills stated that they had been green lighted to compete to be the third casino in the state.

“I, for the most part, was blindsided by it,” Kent First Selectman Bruce Adams said.

Adams and many throughout the state said they felt the same way. No one knew how a tribe that wasn't federally recognized could be in contention especially when a special act that only granted permission to the Mashantuckets and Mohegans was already on the books.

In the release, the Schaghticoke Tribe were upfront and said they had no intention to operate with the other two tribes.

“The person didn't notice it,” Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said. “So essentially, it was filed in error.”

The error came from the office of the Secretary of the State. Usually LLCs are processed swiftly and it appears no one thoroughly read this application, which triggered this mass confusion.

“99.99% of the time, our only job is to say, yes, you have a name, address and an agent for process, you're a business,” Merrill said. “We do not record anything about the purpose of that business. To give you an example, if someone said we're in the business of robbing banks, we would've even record that.”

“Mistakes happen, I've made many in my lifetime,” Adams said. “But this is a pretty egregious one that could and should have been avoided.”

The state is in the process of correcting this error, so for folks concerned about a casino coming to Kent or a casino being operated by a tribe other than the two southeastern mainstays, the state said it's not happening.

