DMV glitch leads to court date for CT woman

A computer glitch at the Department Of Motor Vehicles forced a Connecticut mother to face a judge.

The computer upgrades this summer at DMV led to long lines and long wait times. But one Meriden woman said even though the project is over, it still created a major headache for her this week.

"I just wanted something saying this is not my error,” Jennifer Petrucci said. “I shouldn't have to pay this ticket."

Petrucci said she was upset when she got pulled over on Monday.

“He came to my car and said I’m not registered,” Petrucci said.

Petrucci said she felt the ticket was a mistake. She went home, checked her records and found two checks she had sent to the DMV in June to register her car. So she got ready to go to the DMV.

“I just wanted somebody to say this was our so that i could mail in the ticket,” Petrucci said. “I shouldn't have to go to court or plead not guilty.”

But that didn't happen right away. Petrucci's trip to the DMV led to more questions. An employee told Petrucci only part of her payment had processed and she'd need to spend another $30 to get her registration.

“I was just confused,” Petrucci said.

But not long after Petrucci said she contacted Eyewitness News the confusion was cleared up. After Eyewitness News called DMV Spokesman Bill Seymour, he started tracking down the source of the problem and after a few hours he figured it out.

“As soon as you left I got a phone call,” Petrucci said.

During that phone call after our first interview with Jennifer Seymour explained a glitch tied to this summer's computer upgrades at the DMV led to the issue. But he promised to make it right.

“He jumped through hoops to get it figured out and get it resolved right away,” Petrucci said.

The DMV pledged to get Petrucci a refund and write her a note to take to court with her to cancel the ticket. Petrucci isn't thrilled to face a judge, but said she is satisfied overall.

Petrucci said she wonders though if the glitch impacted others.

“I’m sure there are maybe there are other people that haven't spoken up,” Petrucci said.

Eyewitness News asked Seymour if this glitch may lead to other bogus tickets, he responded that they are now reviewing their databases and if there are any other issues they will be resolved quickly. By the way apparently the glitch somehow failed to update Petrucci's payment from the old system to the new one.

