Malloy proposes cuts in 2016 State of the State address

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy gives his State of the State. (WFSB)

The governor released a five-point proposal for Connecticut during his State of the State address on Wednesday afternoon, but his focus was on the state budget.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy released a state budget with no tax increases, but plenty of cuts.

Malloy unveiled his budget plan to lawmakers and said we must adjust to a "new economic reality."

Despite previous tax increases and spending cuts, Connecticut still faces a half a billion dollar deficit.

“It’s clear that our work is not done,” Malloy said. “It's clear we have not gone far enough."

Facing another huge budget deficit, Connecticut’s governor is proposing deeper cuts.

"Connecticut state government must reset our expectations of what we can afford,” Malloy said.

Malloy wants to reduce funding to state agencies, which could result in 1,000 layoffs, and reduce services for those with disabilities. Malloy said he also wants Republicans’ support with a constitutional spending cap.

There could also be cuts to municipalities.

"All the cities and towns have challenges, but the big cities seem to struggle more and we have a huge deficit in Bridgeport,” Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said. “I need dig out of."

Republicans have been critical of the governor and said he and other Democrats have failed to grasp the state's serious financial problems.

Minority Leader Len Fasano said he feels the governor may be starting to come around. But questions whether the Democratic majority will follow through with some of what the governor is proposing.

"I am encouraged by his belief that we have to get very serious about this budget and make some very tough decisions,” Fasano said. “That's on the executive branch end. If I hear that same language from the Democratic majority, I would be elated."

The governor is proposing something new. He said he wants to make state agencies decide how to deal with cuts and make them be responsible for layoffs.

"Handing over a lump sum to a department to run all their programs is transparent and the most efficient way to do this --- its abdicating our responsibility as a legislature," said State Rep. and House Speaker Brendan Sharkey.

For the most part, republicans are supportive of what the governor is trying to do, although they would like to see more structural changes.

The governor also called on lawmakers to not wait until the last minute to pass a budget.

