Snow should fall before the week is over

A large storm system has brought rain to Connecticut and will continue to do so through Wednesday night.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said as of Wednesday evening, Connecticut towns had received between 0.75 inches and 1 inch of rain.

"A band of very heavy rain moved across the state during the late afternoon and it looked like we were getting a heavy summer shower," DePrest said.

Wind gusts ranged between 30 and 40 mph in parts of the state.

Steady rain will come to an end Wednesday night, but showers could linger into the pre-dawn hours.

There is no need to worry about black ice, as temperatures will stay in the 40s to near 50 overnight.

Thursday looks like a better day.

"The sky will become partly sunny and temperatures will rise well into the 50s," DePrest said.

The record temperature for Feb. 4 for the greater Hartford area is 64 degrees, which was set in 1991.

An ocean storm will develop off the coast east of Cape Cod Thursday night and Friday morning.

DePrest said Connecticut could be on the western fringe of the storm, which has already prompted a winter storm watch for part of Massachusetts, including the Cape.

"Snow could extend westward into Connecticut, especially into the eastern half of the state," DePrest said. "Some accumulation is possible, but that is highly uncertain at this point."

He added that the WFSB meteorologists will have a better idea of possible accumulation on Thursday, but for now DePrest said there could be between a coating and 3 inches of snow is possible for the eastern part of Connecticut.

