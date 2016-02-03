Crash closes Middletown intersection

A serious crash closed an intersection in Middletown Wednesday morning.

Police said it happened at the intersection of Cooley Avenue and Main Street Extension around 6:45 a.m.

Three vehicles were said to have been involved.

There's no word on injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

