Traffic jammed on I-91 south in New Haven

Traffic snarled on I-91 south in New Haven. (DOT photo)

Traffic incidents have been snarling traffic up and down Interstate-91 Wednesday morning, particularly in the New Haven area.

I-91 southbound was jammed up because of a stalled truck right before the Interstate 95 merge.

Combine that with the typical morning rush and state police said it's making for some slow driving conditions.

Also on I-91 north, drivers reported some slowing in the Cromwell area that could be related to other traffic issues around the state.

