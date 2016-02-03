Traffic stop leads to heroin bust in Vernon

A traffic stop for a headlight problem led to a significant drug bust in Vernon Tuesday, according to police.

A patrol officer said he stopped 35-year-old Pedro Cartagena, of Manchester, and 23-year-old Luis Banks, also of Manchester. The officer noticed a headlight violation while the vehicle was traveling near East Main and Court Streets.

During the stop, the officer's K9 partner, Thor, located a large amount of heroin in the vehicle.

Cartagena and Banks were arrested on narcotics charges and transported to Vernon police headquarters.

At headquarters, police said they counted 1,437 bags of heroin.

Cartagena was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school and improper number of headlamps.

He's being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Banks was charged with possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school.

He's being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

