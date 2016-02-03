Sandwich shop robbery suspect sought in Bridgeport

Police in Bridgeport are seeking the public's help in identifying a sandwich shop robbery suspect.

They said the armed suspect robbed the Subway restaurant on Wood Avenue on Jan. 22 around 4:30 p.m.

While few details about the crime were released, police did post some surveillance video.

There's no word on if anything was taken or anyone was hurt.

If anyone recognizes the man in the video, they're urged to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-581-5229.

