Hartford Yard Goats release new theme song

“Eat it up, Eat it up,” are the lyrics to the new theme for Hartford Yard Goats, which was released on Wednesday.

The Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies released their new soundtrack called “Eat it up.”

The theme, which is produced in Glastonbury by L&R Productions, “describes the good times and fun that everyone will have at a Yard Goats game,” according to the team’s release on Wednesday.

“We wanted to have a music jingle that our fans will instantly recognize and know it is our brand. This tune symbolizes the fun that fans will have watching the Yard Goats at Dunkin’ Donuts Park,” Yard Goats General Manager Tim Restall said in a statement on Wednesday.

Yard Goat team officials said they are hoping that the new jingle will help promote season tickets plans. The team said season tickets plans are on sale right now.

The Hartford Yard Goats will take the field for their inaugural season on April 7 when they take on the San Francisco Giants affiliate, the Richmond Flying Squirrels, in Richmond, Va.

To see the full lyrics to the song, click here.

