Hartford Yard Goats release lyrics for new theme

The Hartford Yard Goats released the lyrics to their new theme song.

The song is titled Eat It Up. Here are the lyrics:

Eat it up, Eat it up

The Hartford Yard Goats, Eat it up, Eat it up

Eat up the good times

Eat up the fun

The Hartford Yard Goats

We’re Number One

Come on out with your family

Come on out with your friends

Yard Goats Baseball, the fun never ends

Eat it up, Eat it up

The Hartford Yard Goats, Eat it up

Eat it up

Team officials will help promote season tickets plans. The team said season tickets plans are on sale right now.

