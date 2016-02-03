Hartford Yard Goats release lyrics for new theme - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Hartford Yard Goats release lyrics for new theme

By WFSB Staff
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

The Hartford Yard Goats released the lyrics to their new theme song.

The song is titled Eat It Up. Here are the lyrics: 

  • Eat it up, Eat it up
  • The Hartford Yard Goats, Eat it up, Eat it up
  • Eat up the good times
  • Eat up the fun
  • The Hartford Yard Goats
  • We’re Number One
  • Come on out with your family
  • Come on out with your friends
  • Yard Goats Baseball, the fun never ends
  • Eat it up, Eat it up
  • The Hartford Yard Goats, Eat it up
  • Eat it up   

Team officials will help promote season tickets plans. The team said season tickets plans are on sale right now.

