Community Health Resources to celebrate 50th birthday with gala

WFSB Channel 3 has partnered with Community Health Resources (CHR) for its 50th birthday gala.

The gala is set to take place on Saturday, May 7, at 6 p.m. at the Gershon Fox Ballroom in Hartford.

According to the event website, the theme for the gala will be to celebrate 50 years of real hope and it will “include a reception and silent auction, seated dinner, desert, dancing.”

Actress, author, and mental health advocate Mariel Hemingway will be the guest speaker for the event and WFSB News Anchor Kara Sundlun will serve as the emcee for the evening.

For the past 50 years, CHR has offered children, families, and individuals services for mental health issues, addiction, & support. Prevention and wellness programs are also available.

For more information about CHR and their 50th Birthday Gala, please visit their website.

