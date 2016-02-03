Woman's body pulled from water in West Haven

Deceased female between 30-40 found in the surf off Leonard Street adjacent to Ocean Avenue. (WFSB)

A woman's body was pulled from the water in West Haven on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the body was found in the surf off Leonard Street, adjacent to Ocean Avenue. A person who lives in the area spotted the body in the water and called police.

The woman is described as being between 30 and 40 years old.

An investigation is underway.

This is the second body to wash ashore in West Haven in the last week.

On Friday morning, the body of 50-year-old Michael Farmer of New Haven was found off the Oak Street Pier.

The cause and manner of his death is unknown at this time.

